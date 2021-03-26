Student selected for ‘Youth Voices Panel’

LAURINBURG — A Scotland County student has been selected to participate on the Youth Voices Panel at the annual Synergy Conference.

Amahlyia Bowman, a seventh-grader at Soring Hill Elementary School, was selected after being nominated locally by Carolyn Banks.

“I nominated Amahlyia because she is a very serious student,” said Banks, who is the Partners in Ministry System director. “She participates 100% in all afterschool projects and activities, especially the NASA Design Challenge which PIM afterschool students are currently participating in through the 21st Century Community Learning Center’s partnership with NASA.”

The Synergy Conference endeavors to amplify the voices of youth to discuss the value of out-of-school time programs in North Carolina, especially during a global pandemic. Youth panelists will discuss their experiences in afterschool, before school, and summer programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amber Rupinta from ABC11 Eyewitness News will serve as the panel facilitator.

The Youth Voices Panel will serve as the closing of this year’s conference. It is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, April 30, and will take place live via WebEx. Prior to that, youth panelists will take part in a practice session on April 23.

Bowman is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Bowman.

