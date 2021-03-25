House picks 5 current panelists, ex-legislator to UNC board

RALEIGH — The state House on Wednesday elected a recently retired colleague along with five current University of North Carolina system board members to serve four-year terms on the prestigious panel.

The House voted 99-19 for a resolution to elect a slate of candidates to the UNC Board of Governors that includes former Rep. John Fraley of Iredell County. Fraley focused on university issues during his six years as a lawmaker before declining to seek reelection to his House seat in 2020.

Four others on the slate were reelected to the board, which has 24 voting members and sets policies for the system’s 17 campuses. The four are businesswoman and current Vice Chair Wendy Murphy of Duplin County; Buncombe County attorney Carolyn Coward; Robeson County Manager Kellie Hunt Blue; and former House Majority Leader Leo Daughtry of Johnston County.

The sixth person elected, government lobbyist Reginald Holley of Brunswick County, joined the board in 2019 when the House previously chose him to fill a board vacancy.

Every two years, the House and Senate each usually elect six candidates to the board. The Senate held its election last week, picking six, as well as a seventh to fill a recent vacancy.

The board has been largely filed with favorites of Republicans since the GOP took over the General Assembly in 2011.