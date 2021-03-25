Arrest

LAURINBURG — Vontay McKinney, 31, of Tara Drive was arrested Wednesday for a trespassing warrant. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jerveris Little, 31, of Hanahan, South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday for trespassing and resisting arrest. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Antwone Easterline, 25, of East Vance Street was arrested Wednesday for injury to personal property. He was given a $400 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jarvis Moore, 43, of Dawn Circle was arrested Wednesday for possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of marijuana, carrying concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Hykeem McLaurin, 26, of McColl, South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday for felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tyeshia Love, 23, of Lytch Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Nicole Kiko, 23, of Rockingham was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Richmond County. She was given a $500 bond.