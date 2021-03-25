Another question for the BOE candidates

LAURINBURG — During Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting, four candidates spoke to the board about why they would be best for the vacant seat.

Candidates gave a three-minute introduction before being asked questions by the board. One of the questions asked was about the candidates’ thoughts on remote learning.

The district went fully remote in March 2020 and only began to offer to allow students back into the school buildings two days a week for a hybrid model at the beginning of this month. Students will have the option to remain virtual or go to school four days a week starting in April after Senate Bill 220 mandated students in grades K through five have the option of in-person instruction.

Atondra Ellis

“There’s pros and cons to each of them. I love the classroom and I would want my students, my kids, in there with me just because I’m able to relate to you a little bit better. I can see you, I can hear if there’s a little bit more of an issue, I can touch, well now we can’t touch but you get what I’m saying. I was one of those instructors that was for the whole student. I am now a parent and grandparent of kids who are learning virtually … but I still have a granddaughter who is in the system, I still have a grandson that’s in the system and they are learning remotely and they are doing it successfully. For the teacher who is able to be technologically savvy and be able to teach one screen and in-person at the same time is fantastic. But sometimes that doesn’t work for the learner who needs that in-person learning. So it’s a struggle. I’m a fan of both as long as the kid is learning as long as there is a progression. We can do whatever we want there just has to be a plan, there has to be structure and there has to be accountability on all stakeholders. The people in this room, the parent and the student as well as the teacher. It seems as though it’s only on the teacher and that’s a problem.”

Vicki Jackson

“My thoughts on virtual and remote learning, first of all, I think that it was needed and I think it was a great thing and very beneficial to our students because first of all and most importantly it allowed them to continue their education. Not only did it allow them to continue their education but in a safe environment for both the student and the educators.”

Jennifer Cole

“That’s an interesting one because I’m a computer science person. You might be surprised that I am not in favor of remote learning. There are obviously times where it is needed, like the last year and what we’ve been going through. This is a necessity and I think we’ve really stepped up to the plate and done a good job of figuring out how we’re going to get this education out there. The reason that I feel it’s not the best option when there are other options is that it’s just, I’m a visual person, I’m also a face-to-face person. I want to see what I’m learning and I’m also a big proponent of textbooks, I know nobody else is these days everyone wants everything online but to see it and to touch it and to turn the pages and it’s kind of the same thing with face-to-face interaction with the teachers. Not only that but for mental health, there’s a history of mental problems in my family and so I understand first hand some of the issues with anxiety and depression that come without socialization. I think we’ve all experienced that to some degree over the past year. I’ve seen it to the extremes and I feel that these kids especially in their developmental years need that socialization, need that one-on-one with their teachers.”

Smith C. Hersman (Sandy Callan)

“I think it’s something that we’re going to have to look at in the future. It’s already been in place in colleges, it’s something that when students left high school, looking at college reports and such when they left high school and went to college with virtual learning was there they had a time adapting to it. Our students are already ahead of them, they’re already adapted. They might not like it, especially the younger ones but beyond that point to the high school and possibly the middle school it prepares them for college because that’s where it’s at. They’ll have to have that background. I think it’s something we’re going to look at in the future. When I was a youngster, Dick Tracy had a two-way watch. Nobody ever in the world dreamed that would happen now look at what we have today and that’s just been in our generation. This generation coming up is now having their Dick Tracy moment and we can not even imagine what’s ahead of us and when. This is something we have to live for and prepare for.”

