Lord, show me Your glory

Sometimes community, we want to see God’s glory. And we want to be in God’s glory. It is a place of renewal; it is a place above and beyond the present where we see God in a way that we do not ordinarily see him, and in some cases have never seen him before.

When we see God’s glory we are not the same and we don’t see things the same; nothing bothers us when we see God’s glory; we are refreshed when we come out of it — problems, issues, diagnosis and prognosis don’t matter; enemies are the least of our worries; we don’t worry about anything; that which is the worst of the worst has no effect on us when we see God’s glory.

I guess it’s about like when Jesus, along with Peter, James and John, went up on the mountain, and Jesus was transfigured (Matt. 17:2) … these disciples caught a glimpse of his glory … Peter woke up and saw the Lord’s glory and said, “Lord, it is good for us to stay here”

I mean, when you are in his glory you are in no hurry to leave; with death threats on our Lord’s life, the religious leaders plotting against him, Satan and his demonic forces coming against him, but up on the mountain away from all of the cares of life and ministry they saw Jesus transfigured in his glory … and we want to see God’s glory when the place that we are in or have been is a treacherous, evil, barren, dark and dangerous place.

Community, sometimes when we are dealing with something negative for so long and it invades our spirit; when it disturbs our peace we want to get away from the crowd; leave the mess and get into the presence of the Lord; leave the earth realm and get into the spiritual realm, the glory of the Lord.

Friends, there is nothing like God’s glory; nothing else matters when you are there; preaching to our times, people need to hear a word. I’m not talking about taking a trip to Fantasy Island or the ABC store, we are dealing with reality; because after a trip there you’ve got to come back to same old thing; sadness all around; negativity everywhere, one bad news after the other, body is tired, emotions are shot, and people are psychologically and mentally drained.

Ya’ll know that when you are stressed with something, with anything for an extended period of time it can mess with your mind; it can take you out of yourself to a place you don’t want to go; the thing that can push you there more than anything else is people; Satan is relentless in his attempts to defeat the Christian believer and bring us down; and if we don’t stay prayed up and in God’s word he can wear us down.

Community, when we fail God, have a relapse, mess up again after we said that we wouldn’t; when we give in to temptation and Satan tries to devour us because in our flesh is no good thing (Rom. 7:18), it can bring us to our knees; speaking of the flesh, the flesh is a mess; when we have to war against the flesh day and night.

It is then that we want to see God’s glory; “hide me in your pavilion, under the shadow of your wings; perhaps this is why the psalmist said in Psalm 55:6, “Oh that I had the wings like a dove! For then would I fly away, and be at rest.” Have any of us ever felt like that? I have! There have been times in my spiritual life some years ago when going through a rough spot and turbulent time, I felt like taking the wings of the morning and just simply fly away … times when I prayed “Lord Jesus, cover me!”

Friends, Christians are not exempt from life and life’s uncertainties; I don’t care how much somebody tell you that you are supposed to have heaven on earth; that you are supposed to live a carefree life, the “pie in the sky” message; that you are not supposed to be sick, never be broke and have perfect health; that’s a lie from the pits of hell …. we live in a fallen world, still under the sin curse that Adam brought into the world when he sinned.

And by the way, Jesus did not take away the sin curse from the world, but He came to break sin’s power over us (Romans 6:14); plus, we live in sin-cursed bodies with a sin nature within; though according to 2 Cor. 4:16 we are renewed in our inward man our bodies still have the seed of sin within them and this is why we physically die; which means that we are subject to the same problems and issues in the world that the unchurched have; moments when we can find ourselves in a dark place and we will pray, “Lord, show me Your glory!”

Community, I tell you, there’s nothing like God’s glory! You are not the same when you see His glory. Moses talked with the Lord face to face (Exo. 33:11). He prays for God’s presence to go with the nation to the Promised Land (12-17). He then prays, “Lord, show me Your glory (vs 18)!” After his encounter, his face is radiant (34:29).

Community, you can’t see God’s glory in a crowd; you’ve got do like Moses, get away from the crowd by yourself and pray this prayer, and you won’t be the same: “Show me your glory!”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.