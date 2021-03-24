Making an internet-famous dish my own

Unlike most people with a Smartphone these days, I don’t have TikTok. The reason being I know myself and I know I’d spend hours on it, so I don’t download it. However, despite not downloading it one thing I kept seeing everywhere was the “TikTok pasta.” Tomatoes, feta, pasta, garlic, basil, red pepper flakes and olive oil — something super simple.

While the pasta is super simple I heard a mix of reviews saying it’s either delicious or bland and because I wanted to try it but wanted it to be a tiny bit different I added a few things to the now famous “TikTok pasta.”

So first I’ll start with the accidental switch up. I planned on doing what all the videos show: talking a block of feta cheese. However, I couldn’t find a block. I’m assuming it’s because people are making this recipe but I could be wrong. So I ended up getting two containers of feta crumbles, and I used both so instead of 8 ounces of cheese I got 10. I’m not complaining about more cheese.

I also ended up using much less tomatoes than I saw and I subbed in mushrooms. I love mushrooms and putting them in pasta so I just threw them in the baking dish and hoped for the best. It turned out perfect so can say the mushrooms added a little bit extra taste for me.

The last and main thing I used that really differed was chicken. I like having proteins in my dinners since protein is something I seem to never quite get enough of when I’m tracking my macros so I wanted to see if chicken would work in this dish. Boy did it.

This twist on a very popular Internet dish was super successful in my opinion and I’ll definitely be making it again.

***

Ingredients …

2 chicken breasts, diced if wanted

10 ounces of feta crumbles

10 ounces of cherry tomatoes, halved if wanted

10 ounces of mushrooms

4 tablespoons of garlic

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

4 tablespoons of dried basil

1 tablespoon of red pepper flakes

10 ounces of pasta, I used farfalle

Salt and Pepper

Olive oil

***

Directions …

Pre-heat the oven at 400. Season chicken with garlic powder, 1 tablespoon of basil and salt and pepper. In a large casserole dish evenly space out chicken and feta with tomatoes and mushrooms spread around the two.

Spread out garlic and sprinkle the salt, pepper, dried basil and red pepper flakes over everything. Evenly coat everything in a layer of olive oil.

Bake uncovered for 30 to 35 minutes until the chicken is done. While the dish is cooking, cook pasta according to the package directions.

Add in the pasta and mix throughly. Plate and enjoy.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]