Senior capstone exhibition ‘Frames of Reference’ on display

PEMBROKE – The senior capstone exhibition Frames of Reference featuring UNC Pembroke art students Stephanie Breault, Catherine Palmer and Autumn Roush is on display at the A.D. Gallery

The exhibition will continue through April 6. In this exhibition, artworks of various media reveal the world in the way that these artists perceive it, according to A.D. Gallery Director Joseph Begnaud.

“These perceptions are influenced by the artists’ frames of reference which consist of personal beliefs, values, experiences and much more. Artists see our world differently; thus, when observing their works, you’ll find a window looking into how these artists’ frames of reference build their perception of the world,” Breault said.

Breault’s series of ceramic pieces explores one of nature’s most dangerous invasive species: plastic pollution. To emphasize the idea that plastic waste has assumed a normal part of nature, she combines wildlife with various plastic waste objects to create hybrid creatures belonging to a world overrun by plastic pollution, at the hands of humans’ disregard for nature. Breault combines three-dimensional ceramic sculpture with acrylic paint to bring life to these creatures, in hope that the life-like quality of her pieces conveys the gravity of her message to her viewers and that it prompts reflection about how our actions affect the environment and nature around us.

Palmer’s work is centered around women and how each is a goddess in their own way. Women throughout time have been affected by the world around them in negative and positive ways. This series focuses on the growth of women from thinking negatively about themselves to coming to believe that they are beautiful in their own light. Each work has a play on words to a certain goddess from Greek mythology.

“I hope that you can see the beauty within yourself by looking at these women stepping out of their normal comfort levels and showing their true beauty to the viewers,” Palmer said.

At its core, Roush’s work centers around life and vibrancy which she endeavors to convey across a wide range of mediums and subjects. Even if the subject is inanimate, she will often imbue it with lifelike qualities. One way of accomplishing this is through stylistic choices. Her style is characterized by dynamic compositions with expressive lines, interesting textures, dramatic lighting and bold colors. Her subjects often contain whimsical elements. It is important for art to have layers of meaning, as well. While her pieces should be well-crafted enough to stand alone, at face value, Roush also tries to give them deeper levels of meaning that can be found upon further inspection.

For further information on the gallery, the exhibition or the artists, contact Begnaud at 910.521.6405 or email [email protected]