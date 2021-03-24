Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Williams Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons threw a brick through the window of their vehicle and stole a purse containing a pair of reading glasses valued at $45.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of R. Graham Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that $300 damage was done to a kitchen window as someone threw a brick through it.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 28-year-old resident of Maxton reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had used their bank account to make purchases totaling $599.59.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tracy Blackmon, 32, of Latta, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday for a fugitive warrant for domestic violence charges out of South Carolina.