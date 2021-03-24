An important question for the BOE candidates

LAURINBURG — During Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting, four candidates spoke to the board about why they would be best for the vacant seat.

Candidates gave a three-minute introduction before being asked questions by the board. One of the questions asked was about the school floor funding formula and what their thoughts on it were.

The School Floor Law has been in place since 1963 and dictates a formula for the county on how much the school district should receive in funding. In the past, there has been some complaint about the formula with some county commissioners trying to get rid of it, but it hasn’t gone through yet.

Vicki Jackson

”I think that there should be input from both the county commissioners, those that are on the board as well as the board members here. I think that there should be input on both sides working to reach an agreement on how the monies would be allocated and of course agreeing that those monies would be allocated in the best interest of the students and the school system as a whole.”

Smith C. Hersman (Sandy Callan)

“It’s been an issue for years but I’ve always said it’s good because you know you have funding, you know you’re going to have money to use there. When the public says ‘we need to drop it to get some relief on the tax,” my thoughts and comments on that, whenever I was approached on that, was ‘okay that’s fine.’ Now I feel if the public really pushes for it they should have a vote on it but being knowledgeable too, even if you knock that off you’re still going to have to support the schools. You have got to fund the schools and learning for those children. What level? Here’s where it might come into a difference, Scotland County has the only by law funding. Other counties, several, are mandated by court action. This board went to court twice with the county for capital. That’s something you would have to look at every year possibly by not settling. I think the liaison committee has done a wonderful job because this is where, like I said, you’re discussing and you’re compromising.“

Atondra Ellis

“I’m a supporter of the tax, do I like paying taxes? No, I don’t think anyone in here likes paying them but there’s a reason for it. There was a meme that I saw and it was showing equality vs equity, where the boxes are different. For equality, the boxes are all the same size but you might still have someone down here who can’t see over and one person who can. When you get to equity the boxes are different sizes, but everyone can see over. Scotland County we used to be thriving more than what we are, it’s difficult for us to compete. Without that school floor, it’s going to be even more difficult to compete. So do I want to pay the taxes? No. Do I want the children in this county to be successful? Yes. Do I want them to have the same advantages that everyone across the state has? Yes. Is the money just going to show up without anybody paying it? No, so I think it should be here. There was a reason in the 60s it was started, there was a reason it continued in the 70s, there’s a reason we have it now and that’s to make sure our students have the best opportunities.”

Jennifer Cole

“I’ll be honest with you … I’m not familiar with it.”

