City’s sewer project gets expanded

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg sewer improvement project will be expanding to help other areas of the city.

A public hearing was held Tuesday night during the Laurinburg City Council’s virtual meeting on the Produce Market Road Sewer Improvement Project, which is being funded through a CBDG-I grant.

“The purpose of the CBDG-I grant program is to improve the quality of life to low to moderate-income people by providing a safe, clean environment,” said David Honeycutt from McGill Associates. “The infrastructure program can fund a range of water and sewer projects.”

Honeycutt spoke to the City Council on the project, project areas and the potential expansion as the work came in under budget.

“The current project description and boundaries include the replacement and rehabilitation of approximately 10,000 layer feet of existing eight-inch diameter petrified clay sewer lines and approximately 40 brick manholes in related pertinence along Warren Avenue, Lees Mill Road, Wagram Street, Produce Market Road, Graham Street, West Allen Street, Isabella Street, Gevena Street, McGirts Bridge Road, Lila Drive, Port Street and Purcell Street,” Honeycutt said. “Due to the project coming in under budget the city is proposing to extend those project boundaries.”

The sewer-line improvements would expand on Purcell Street, Shaw Street, McGirts Bridge Road, Port Street, Memory Lane and Lila Drive. The additional work will add 5,500 linear feet of pipe for sewer rehabilitation.

The total for the expected work is $2 million.

There was no public input for the project and the City Council voted unanimously to amend the project description to include the extension plans.

There was no discussion on a timeframe for the project to be started or completed.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]