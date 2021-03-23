Bernhardt gives Rotary an overview of SAU

LAURINBURG — Ellen Bernhardt, interim president of St. Andrews University, knows what it’s like to be part of a small town and she brings that knowledge to the local college’s community.

“I grew up in the small community of Vincennes, Indiana, and went to college in the small town of Bloomington, Indiana,” she told the Rotary Club on Tuesday. “So I know how a college and town should be connected economically.

“Laurinburg and St. Andrews are also connected,” she added. “We need each other to do well in order to continue growing.”

Berhardt came to St. Andrews in 2018 when she took over the campus student recruitment task and became the interim president in May 2020 when Paul Baldesare retired as president.

“I asked for both of those positions,” she said. “I fell in love with the community and university here.”

Bernhardt emphasized that Webber International University, the educational parent of St. Andrews, has never had any intentions of changing what each location offers.

“Webber was founded as a business college and St. Andrews as a liberal arts college,” she said. “The two complement each other.

“St. Andrews is about developing the whole person,” she continued. “This makes them stand out. Why would anyone want to change the ethos of St. Andrews?”

Bernhardt spoke at length about how there have been times in the recent past when the doors of St. Andrews were almost closed — but merging with Webber, along with the assistance of donors and the community helped keep things going.

She also spoke about how the challenges COVID and hurricanes have tested the university — even causing the school to lose $48 million in revenue.

“But it was worth it to keep everyone safe,” she said.

On the positive side in recent years, the university has been able to add 12 new undergraduate programs; one new graduate program; add staffing, including eight on-campus admissions counselors; and increased its student population by more than 90%.

“We expect our population will surpass 1,000 in the fall semester of 2021,” Bernhardt said.

She added that, during a campus survey, the overwhelming No. 1 strength of the university was its sense of family and community.

“That’s what we’ve offered from the beginning,” she said. “And now we plan to build on that. We have several on-campus camps planned, including one for Esports and equestrian.”

In closing, Bernhardt emphasized her role at St. Andrews.

“I am the facilitator here,” she said. “We make many decisions here collectively (but) above all, we hope to remain community partners so that Laurinburg, Scotland County and St. Andrews can be successful.”

