Larceny

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s reported to the police department on Monday that two unknown male suspects stole a wire gauge and insulation valued at $1,650. The incident is still under investigation.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A Maxton resident reported to the police department on Monday that someone had caused $200 damage to their vehicle by scratching it in the Walmart parking lot.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jhamari Smith, 18, of Cornelia Street was arrested Monday for outstanding warrants for assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — James Webster, 37, of McColl, South Carolina, was arrested Monday for felony possession of suboxone, carrying a concealed weapon and attempted misdemeanor breaking and entering. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Marquita Maynor, 37, of Maxton was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Cumberland and Robeson county. She was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Carles Wiggings, 27, of Laurinburg was arrested Monday for misdemeanor breaking and entering. He wasn’t given a bond.