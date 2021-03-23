SCS to start Plan A on April 12

“Working with our principals and school board we are all in agreement that Plan A, as an option for all of our students in Scotland County, provides our families with a greater choice and flexibility in the education of their children.” — Superintendent Takeda LeGrand

LAURINBURG — Scotland County students will get the option to have in-person learning four days a week starting after spring break.

During Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the Scotland County Board of Education unanimously voted to allow students in every grade to return to the building for four-days of in-person instruction starting April 12.

The students would be in the buildings Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday while Wednesday would be a fully remote day to allow for the buildings to be deep cleaned.

“With Senate Bill 220 that state mandates students in grades K through five have the option to attend school four or five days a week,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand. “Working with our principals and school board we are all in agreement that Plan A, as an option for all of our students in Scotland County, provides our families with a greater choice and flexibility in the education of their children.”

Board Chair Rick Singletary asked about space in the schools and if it would be able to safely accommodate the students who would be back in the buildings.

“We’ve been following the Strong Schools North Carolina Toolkit and there are no guides for space, but right now the CDC is recommending three feet of space,” LeGrand said. “So we had our principals do an analysis of what if you had your students who were coming to school could you do three feet of space. Right now we only had one school, and that was SEarCH, they could possibly have distancing issues because of space but it’s something we can work around.”

Parents will have the option to allow their student to return for the four days or be fully-remote and parents who might have their students currently doing the two-day in-person classes will have the option to allow them to back to virtual at this time as well.

“We hope that families who are currently receiving instruction virtually and would like to switch to in-person learning … we hope this choice will allow for them to do it now rather than later,” LeGrand said. “We’re excited to increase the option of choice for our families.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe