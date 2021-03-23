Candidates present case to BOE

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will be back to its full eight members next month.

During Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the board heard from four candidates who applied for the seat vacated by Darrel “B.J.” Gibson, who left the school board in December after he was elected to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

The candidates included Jennifer Cole, Atondra Ellis, Smith C. Hersman (“Sandy Callan”) and Vicki Jackson. Each got to speak to the board about why they wanted the open seat as well as questions from each board member.

Questions given to the candidates included the school floor and what some of the strengths of the school system are.

“I’m a big advocate of feedback; I want to see more feedback and I feel like that’s a big place we can see improvement,” Cole said. “It’s been a few years since I’ve been in the elementary school, but at least a few years ago that was one of our county’s biggest strengths. I was very pleased with the education my boys got at South Scotland, I was pleased with almost every teacher and the atmosphere and environment. I felt it was very productive and very nurturing.”

Other strengths talked about were the technology and the support for the students. The candidates were asked about how they could help unify the board as well, with some saying that they’re known to be a mediator or they’re open-minded to suggestions that would help united the board.

“There’s got to be common ground and for everyone here, it’s my hope that the reason people are sitting in these spots is because you want to help and you’re looking forward to our future,” Ellis said. “At some point, we have to train these people who are in the classrooms now to take these spots where you are … we’re all Fighting Scots, we all bleed plaid and that’s the motivation to help those kids reach back to take over what we’re doing.”

It was also asked what the candidates would like to see done in their first year, with answers such as making sure the students have what they need to succeed and safety procedures in place.

“… I would like to develop and maintain, first of all, unity,” Jackson said. “And a plan to address student achievement and how to handle the pandemic that we are currently in.”

The candidates also answered what they view the role of the board and the role of the superintendent was.

“The school board is the policy-making and overseer of the budget,” Hersman said. “You hire the superintendent as a school board to do the administrative, running the show so to speak. Whomever you hire you to put your trust in to do a good job … you don’t constantly try to tell her or him what to do all the time — micromanaging is not the role of the board.”

The board did not vote Monday on who will take the seat, but instead will think about the decision before voting at the April board meeting.

“I was very impressed with all four candidates,” said Board Chair Rick Singletary. “Now what we’re going to do is take into consideration what experience and what items they bring to the table in making this a diverse board. We’ll take that into consideration and vote at our April 12 meeting.”

For those who want to watch the full candidate presentations, you can do so by watching the Livestream video that was shared on the Scotland County Schools Facebook and website.

