Smith’s Fresh Start Market opens to Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Scotland County has a new, fresh alternative for healthy foods now that Smith’s Fresh Start Market has made Laurinburg its home earlier this month.

Lenny and Heather Smith are the owners of the new market and look forward to serving the region.

“My grandfather owned a produce market in Hamlet from 1979 until 1995,” said Lenny. “I worked many days with my granddad at his market and countless Saturdays at the 220 Flea Market in Rockingham selling produce while I was a kid.

“My dad opened a small market named Lenny’s Bait, Tackle and Produce in 1991 after a life-changing event. So I had plenty of push into the retail market for fresh produce and other items,” continued Lenny. “I was a dedicated employee for many years, but needed a fresh start, so to speak. So, I decided it was time for something new to provide for my family and what a better way than to provide not only my family but every person a healthy alternative to junk food and processed food.”

Lenny also said he personally handpicks fresh produce every week to ensure he has nothing but the best and he sources out to local farmers for local and the freshest fruits and vegetables around.

“We have numerous options when it comes to fruits and vegetables, NC jams and jellies, ciders, Blenheim ginger ale, boiled peanuts and more,” said Lenny. “We also have a discount retail side with new items from big box stores which have items for kids to adults including clothing, home goods, sporting goods, electronics and much more with prices up to 75% off retail.”

The Smiths will be holding a grand opening on Saturday and will be giving away plates of food, showcasing some of the fresh veggies.

“We will have new inventory items, and a newly stocked Bargain Bin with each item only being $7,” said Lenny. “We will have drawings for several gift baskets and a grand prize drawing for a visa gift card. The contest drawing will be done on Facebook live and we will contact winners via phone call after the drawing.”

The market is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Bargain Bin prices change by day — Friday through Sunday items are $7, on Monday they are $5, Tuesday $3 items are offered and Wednesdays are fill-a-bag day for $25 day.

“We will restock the bin on Thursdays while we are closed and start back on Fridays with items costing $7,” said Lenny.

Smith’s Fresh Start Market can be found on Facebook as well as Yelp. To contact the business call 910-506-4411. It is located at 11361 McColl Road.

