Birdhouse challenge is a fundraiser

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Humane Society and Arts Council of Scotland County are encouraging people of all ages to construct birdhouses or bird-themed projects to donate.

“We are trying to get people to make a birdhouse or bird-themed (art). It can be a painting, stained glass or a number of things,” said Terry Gallman, an Arts Council member.

The bird-themed art can be any shape, size and designed from any materials. All entries must be received by April 15. The Arts Council will display the art until May 15 with bid sheets for a silent auction fundraiser.

From April 15 to May 15, individuals will be able to make a bid on the art.

All artwork will be located at the front of the Arts Council at 131 S. Main St. in Laurinburg. The Arts Council operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays.

The art will also be available for viewing on the Arts Council Facebook page.

Any questions regarding the birdhouse challenge can be answered at 910-277-3599.

Jalen Head is a senior intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.