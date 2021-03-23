In-person learning set to go to four days a week

LAURINBURG — Students in Scotland County Schools will have the option to return to the classrooms four days a week in April,

The Scotland County Board of Education voted unanimously to allow for the buildings to be open for four days starting on April 12, right after students come back from spring break. Students will be able to be in the classrooms Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with Wednesday being a virtual day to allow for a deep cleaning of the schools.

This comes after Senate Bill 220 was passed, which requires schools open elementary schools at least four days of in-person instruction.

