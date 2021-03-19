City to meet virtually Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council will be meeting Tuesday for its monthly meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually and begin at 7 p.m. The live-stream can be found on the city of Laurinburg’s Facebook page.

Topics on the agenda includes several local economic development topics like an incentive agreement for the former Firestone building on South Main Street and an incentive agreement with American Wood Products.

There will also be an update on the 2020 census data and the 2021 municipal elections.

Any resident who wishes to submit comments for the public comment period should submit comments in writing to City Clerk Jenny Tippett via email at [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The comments will be read aloud during the public comment period.

