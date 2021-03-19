Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hooper Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had entered his 2002 Mercury Sable. Nothing was reported missing and there was no damage done to the vehicle.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Amanda Kay Pate, 32, of Mercer Street was arrested Thursday on outstanding warrants for trespassing, larceny and probation violation. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Robert Junior Strong, 34, of McGirt Gin Road in Maxton was arrested for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $500 bond.