Candidates for BOE seat to speak Monday

LAURINBURG — On Monday, the four candidates for the empty seat on the Scotland County Board of Education will speak on why they should be chosen for the empty seat.

The at-large seat was vacated by Darrel “B.J.” Gibson in December after he was elected to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners. The process for filling the seat includes opening it up to those who live in that district to apply then invite the candidate in for questions and the board makes a decision on who will fill the seat for the remainder of the term., which will expire in 2022.

The candidates for the seat are Jennifer Cole, Atondra Ellis, Smith C. Hersman (“Sandy Callan”) and Vicki Jackson.

The board will also speak on allowing the school system to return to Plan A, which would allow students to return to school in full capacity.

In February, the board approved allowing students back into the buildings through the Plan B hybrid model. Elementary students began their two-days in person and three-days virtual schedule on March 1 while middle and high schoolers followed on March 8.

Plan B gave parents the option to decide if their students would remain fully virtual or return to the buildings and 63% of students did end up coming back into the classroom.

The talk for allowing students to return via Plan A comes after Senate Bill 220, which would require school systems across the state to have the option for students to be in the buildings five days a week.

The Committee of the Whole meeting will be held virtually on Monday at 5 p.m. Those who are interested in watching the meeting can find the link on the Scotland County Schools website.

