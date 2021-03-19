Fog chases bad weather from region

LAURINBURG — Mother Nature outfoxed herself on Thursday.

As the predicted line of storms that carried the potential for tornadoes moved through Mississippi and Georgia on their way to the Carolinas, a single weather element pushed the damaging storms north of Scotland County: fog.

From Scotland County Schools keeping students remote to county offices closing early, many in the community were preparing for the predicted severe weather. Instead, the region got warm, sunny skies. According to Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh, it was the cool fog that kept the area from Mother Nature’s wrath.

“The area held onto the fog — when that warm front came through it pushed through North Carolina and the severe weather was pushed higher into the state,” Swiggett said. “And because of the fog it pushed the timeframe later into the day and then by sunset it had kind of fizzled out … it was likely hit or miss in that area — either you got some rainstorms or you were able to enjoy the nice weather.”

Scotland County did see some severe storm warnings throughout the day, but only had some areas of the county get rain later in the evening.

“We prepare for the worse and hope for the best,” Swiggett said. “All the things were in place in case the severe weather hit the area but we were happy that it wasn’t as widespread as we thought it was going to be.”

Robert Sampson, the public safety director for Scotland County, shared similar thoughts of being prepared for anything.

“Our first responders were preparing to make sure that everything was ready,” Sampson said. “Checking equipment to make sure it was working properly and we increased the number of staff members to make sure we were ready.”

Sampson said that community stakeholders had a virtual conference for questions and concerns on Thursday along with going over emergency plans and making sure that everyone was ready if the weather hit.

“It’s always better to air on the side of caution,” Sampson said. “We would much rather be ready to act and nothing happen than severe weather hit us and things like our equipment isn’t working properly because that puts us behind and then we’re not working in our best capacity for the community.”

