Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bostic Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole stereo equipment valued at $850.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stratford Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that two cell phones and an Apple watch valued at $860 along with $2,000 from their bank account was stolen.

GIBSON— A resident of Church Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had stolen their credit card.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Raeford reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had stolen her Hyundai Sonata valued at $2,500. The vehicle was later located by the Charlotte Police Department.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen her Toyota Camry valued at $2,500. The vehicle was later located with no damage on Hwy. 401 in South Carolina.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Glasgow Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen her Ruger handgun.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Taylor Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 11 that they had bought something on eBay for $1,500 and believed it was a fraud.

Identity theft

WAGRAM— A resident of Gilchrist Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 11 that unknown persons had used their identity to open a credit card.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pinewood Trail reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone had used their information to open a credit card.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Aria Pasley of McLaughlin Road was arrested March 10 for obtaining property by false pretense. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ryan Brent Shampy of Stanley Bonner Road in Laurel Hill was arrested March 10 for possession of heroin. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Trinity Fabian Davis was arrested March 11 for injury to personal property. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Andrew Marquel Montgomery of Kennedy Street was arrested March 12 for possession of a stolen firearm. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Willie Dion Oxendine of Morgan Street in Laurel Hill was arrested March 12 for an order for arrest for driving while license revoked. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jazmen Dontasia Haney of Turnpike Road was arrested March 12 for assault with a deadly weapon. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Armeio de Jesus Moreno of McFarland Road in Laurel Hill was arrested March 12 with assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — James Chad Locklear of Raleigh was arrested Sunday for felony aiding and abetting. He was given a $50,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kwali Shanice Pate of Bluebird Lane in Laurel Hill was arrested Sunday for injury to real property. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Farnell Easterling of Mills Street was arrested Sunday for a misdemeanor larceny order for arrest. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Earl James McLean, Jr., of Raeford was arrested Saturday for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Pamela McLaurin of West Railroad Street was arrested Monday for simple assault. She was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jennifer Lee Deese of Church Street in Gibson was arrested Monday for simple assault and possession of a controlled substance. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Cliff Andrew McLean of Sallie McNair Road was arrested Monday for public consumption. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Terrance Smith of Oil Mill Road in Gibson was arrested Monday for a domestic violence protective order. He was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Bobby Edward Grooms of Maxton was arrested Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Katlynn Lindsey, 27, of Lumberton was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Wake County. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — William Shepard of Rockingham was arrested Wednesday for assault with a deadly weapon. He was given a $1,000 bond.