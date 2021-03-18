Come grow things at community garden

LAURINBURG — Those who are wanting to grow their own produce who might not have space to it at home have another option — the community garden at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.

The community garden provides those who might be living in an apartment or other area where they can’t garden the opportunity to grow their own produce in the 15×30-foot plots for $30 a year.

“One of the common misconceptions is that it’s just for people at the church, but that’s not the case,” said Scott Miller. “We wanted to be able to provide somewhere for people in the community to be able to garden and we set it so it could be affordable.”

Miller added for those who are interested the only thing they have to provide is the seeds and the work; there’s a well for water along with all the tools that could be needed for gardening.

“If you haven’t gardened before or if you want to grow something you haven’t done before, we have plenty of experienced gardeners who are willing to help and teach you everything you need to know,” Miller said. “The plots are pretty large so you could get together a few family members or friends who might be interested but don’t want to do it alone. So it could be a fun activity to grow your own produce together … when you’re buying seeds we recommend going to McNair Town and Country or Morris Plant Farms.”

One thing that those who have a plot at the community garden have to agree to is donating 10% of their produce grown to either a group or someone they know.

“A lot of times with produce you grow more than you need and part of the fun is being able to give that to other people,” Miller said. “So we ask that people pick something like Church Community Services or a neighbor in need to help give back in the community but also to give them a sense of pride that what they grew is helping out someone else.”

There are over 60 plots in the garden with around 15 available to those who might be interested.

“If you’re interested give the church a call,” Miller said. “We do have a rental agreement you have to sign but that’s so we know who has a plot and to make sure you get a plot.”

For information or to get a plot, contact Lisa Adams at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church at 910-276-0831. Ext. 301.

