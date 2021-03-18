Church Community Service volunteer stands out

LAURINBURG — Vince Bateman of Church Community Services in Laurinburg says he has amazing volunteers. But if he’s forced to think of one who stands out to him, it would be Jennifer Thorne.

Bateman says she “goes above and beyond” expectations and always makes herself available when she is needed.

“Really that can be said of all my volunteers,” said Bateman. “(But) Jennifer just stands out because she works in the patient care field and will often come to CCS when she gets off of work at 7 a.m. and complete her volunteer duties.”

Bateman continued to say Thorne will often stop to pick up the supervisor, Sallie Armstrong, and the pair will be in the building between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

“I have even known her to work a double and still come in to make sure her duties are taken care of in the mornings,” said Bateman. “Just yesterday (Wednesday), she came in and was suffering from allergies so she left a little early, but when I came in this morning around 8 a.m., she was already here making sure everything was being taken care of.”

Thorne, according to Bateman, is very versatile and makes herself available in different aspects at CCS.

“Her forte, however, is our soup distribution,” said Bateman. “She takes pride and enjoys making sure everything is prepped and ready for us to hand out the soup on Fridays.

“She has to work again tonight,” said Bateman, “and most likely she will be right back here tomorrow.”

Bateman added, he wants to be sure to emphasize all of his volunteers are great.

“Every single volunteer we have is amazing,” said Bateman. “We may be talking about Jennifer in particular but it would not be fair to leave the others unmentioned. I just want to give them all a shout-out and tell them all thank you for doing what they do to make this ministry a success.

“This great team puts in a lot of effort and makes our ministry a success and I greatly appreciate the chance to tell them thank you and allow them to be in the spotlight.”

Church Community Services is located at 108 S. Gill St. For information on the ministries it provides visit https://scccs2016.wordpress.com/ or call 910-276-8330.

