County liaison meeting postponed

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Liaison Committee meeting, which was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, has been postponed one week due to impending severe weather.

The Liaison Committee is made up of three Scotland County Board of Education members and three members of the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

Those current members are Rick Singletary, Dr. Summer Woodside and Herman Tyson from the Board of Education,” said County Commissioner Whit Gibson, “and Betty Gholston, Rev. B.J. Gibson and myself from the Board of County Commissioners.”

The purpose of the committee is to discuss funding issues and needs and to make recommendations to each respective board on what the funding amounts for coming years might be.

“The committee plans to meet next March 25, at 5 p.m.,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County.

The committee meets every third Thursday of the month. However, in a previous article, Gibson stated it may be meeting more frequently in the future to ensure budgetary needs are taken care of.

JJ Melton can be reached at