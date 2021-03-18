Charging station damaged in fire

LAURINBURG — Those with electric cars won’t be able to charge their vehicles in downtown Laurinburg for a while.

In February, a car caught fire at the charging station, which Community Development Director Michael Mandeville said was due to a vehicle malfunction rather than an equipment malfunction. That fire damaged the charging station.

Mandeville stated that the city does plan to replace the charging station, but is waiting on insurance before being able to move forward, so there is no timeline for when the chargers will be replaced.

The dual electric charging station was installed in October 2020 as a way to get those traveling on Hwy. 74 to stop in Laurinburg and visit downtown as their vehicles charged.

