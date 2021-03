Due to the threat of inclement weather: storms, extreme high winds, and tornadoes, all students will receive remote instruction tomorrow, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Students should not come to campus for in-person learning.

Staff members will work at their assigned work sites until noon. All buildings should be cleared out by 1:00 pm. This includes the cancellation of all afterschool events and activities.

We will operate on a regular schedule Friday.