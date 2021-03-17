Thursday weather to get wet and wild

LAURINBURG — The risk for severe weather Thursday is at its highest in Scotland County since 2012.

According to the National Weather Service out of Raleigh, the last time their coverage area was under this high of threat was Dec. 26, 2012.

“The expected time range for these storms is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday,” said Jonathan Blaes, a meteorologist with the NWS. “There is a possibility for two major episodes, one being at the beginning of the event and one possibly being towards the end. There are of course chances throughout the event as well.

“The reason for the widespread timeframe is because the first event could mitigate the second,” added Blaes.

According to Blaes’ report, residents should expect showers and storms ranging from strong to severe and as always there are some uncertainties.

“Thursday will be a good day to be weather aware and to have a plan and to know what to do if you are caught in a tornado or other severe weather situation,” said Blaes. “There will not be severe weather everywhere at the same time however for those who do experience these weather events, they will be severe.”

Blaes continued on to say there will be a great potential for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and even possible hail.

“These tornadoes will not be what is typically seen in these areas,” said Blaes. “We are looking at the possibility of F-2 tornadoes and higher. These types of storms are stronger than the type residents are familiar with in this area.”

As Blaes continued he stated, if anyone is caught outside when a threat is approaching, they should make their way to an indoor location as safely and quickly as possible.

“You want to have as many walls as possible between you and the outside,” said Blaes. “Power outages can be expected with these types of weather events. There is also a possibility of down trees and structural damage.

“The good news is we should not experience any flooding as this will not be a long-lasting event and we have had a few good days of dry weather to help dry the ground,” continued Blaes. “The wetter the ground, the better chance of falling trees.”

Blaes also reiterated the difference between a watch and a warning.

“A watch means conditions for an event are favorable which means residents should watch and prepare,” said Blaes. “A warning means dangerous winds or tornadoes have been observed or something is showing on the radar. When a warning issued, it is ‘time to do’ and move forward with your safety plan.”

According to Blaes, once a tornado warning is issued, residents have approximately five to 10 minutes before the storm is in the forecasted area.

“Tornadoes typically move through quickly, residents should be able to move from their location and begin locating family and assessing damage 15 to 20 minutes after the event however it is best to be cautious and be sure the area is safe.”

Background preparations

“I am keeping the city and county officials as well as the school officials informed with the latest information so they can best make their decisions on preparations for tomorrow,” said Robert Sampson, public safety director for Scotland County. “We are monitoring the situation and making our preparations.

Sampson stated they are also checking equipment to ensure all is functioning properly and also ensuring they have enough staffing to handle any increase in emergencies.

According to Samantha Dutch, assistant director at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center, some preparations are being made to help keep residents safe and be ready for what weather may be coming on Thursday.

“We are bringing in at least one extra telecommunicator,” said Dutch. “All of our full-time staff will be on standby and we have been included in all the briefings leading up to the storm which are provided by the NWS.

“We will be doing all we can to be ready and will be waiting it out to see what needs to be done and how we move forward,” added Dutch.

Local closings

— Scotland Christian Academy

“We will be dismissing our students at 12:30 on Thursday,” said Headmaster Phillip Cline. “We made the early decision due to us having students from five different counties. We felt like a last-minute decision would not give them sufficient time to make it home ahead of the storms.’

Cline also stated the safety of staff, students and their parents is of the utmost importance to them.

— Scotland County Schools

As of press time, a decision has not been made on whether schools will close early as of yet. According to Superintendent Tekeda Legrand, they are working on it and will make an announcement as soon as a decision has been made.

