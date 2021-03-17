Collard sandwiches to be sold

GIBSON — The Gibson Volunteer Fire Department will again treat tastebuds by holding a collard sandwich plate sale on March 27 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“The plates will be $6,” said Thomas McKay, fire chief. “Each plate will include cornbread, collards and fatback.”

McKay said usually the department sells anywhere from 400 to 5oo plates each time they hold the event.

“We usually sell out of the plates, we sold out last time when we held the February sale and we are hoping we will sell out once again,” said McKay.

The money raised by this plate sale as well as the others helps to purchase needed equipment for the department.

“We buy turnout gear for our firefighters as well as items we need for the trucks and the day-to-day operations of the department,” said McKay.

Gibson Fire Department is solely a volunteer organization and is always interested in speaking with anyone who may be interested in joining the organization.

“Anyone who would like to request information or find out what it takes to be a firefighter and a member of our department can call me at 910-280-5849,” said McKay. “They can also reach out to any of our members if they know someone on the department.”

