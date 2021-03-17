LPD asking for public’s help

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman that passed a stolen check at Lowe’s.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, the checks were stolen out of a vehicle in Aberdeen on Feb. 19. The suspect then passed one of the checks to Lowe’s in Laurinburg on Feb. 21 for $2,122.23.

The suspect bought items like a DeWalt Shop-Vac, a power-tool combo case, washing detergent and other miscellaneous items.

White added the suspect looks to be a white female and detectives believe she may be from the Rockingham area as a similar check was later passed at Harbor Freight in Rockingham.

If anyone has any information on who the person is, is asked to call Lt. White at the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

