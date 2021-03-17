Accident leads to chemical spill

LAURINBURG — An over-turned semi-truck off the traffic circle on U.S. Hwy. 501 lead to a chemical spill Wednesday morning.

According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. as the truck, which was carrying 4,600 gallons of liquid fertilizer, came off the traffic circle and onto Old Wire Road. McQueen added they were unsure what exactly had caused the accident, but it is likely that the tank shifted when the driver came off the exit.

The driver was not injured.

“When he wrecked, the tank ruptured so all the chemical has already leaked onto the ground,” said Emergency Services Director Robert Sampson. “So it’s become an environmental hazard.

“We’ve got the company EHC here, which is an environmental service, that will be handling the cleanup,” he added.

City wreck

The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating an accident that caused $7,000 to a state telephone pole.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, a Chevrolet Silverado that belonged to Highland Electric crashed into the pole on Business 401 near Scotland Crossing Drive.

The truck was left for a time at the request of the utility company since it was supporting and keeping the beam up, but the utility company had the issue resolved by the end of the day.

The unidentified driver, a McColl resident, was not injured. White added the cause of the accident was likely exceeding a safe speed for the weather. No charges were filed on the driver at the time.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.