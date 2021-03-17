Collection for nursing homes is underway

LAURINBURG — The staff at The Laurinburg Exchange is looking to team up with Scotland County residents to help bring smiles to the faces of others.

The goal is to collect as many items as possible to be donated to local nursing homes.

“With the COVID pandemic of the past year, things have been challenging for both staff and residents — and we know there are still many needs out there, so it’s our hope the community will respond once again,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper.

In addition to not being able to have visitors, the needs in local nursing homes include a number of items — including body wash, lotions, blankets, coloring books, puzzle books, colored pencils and markers, artificial flowers, Play-Doh, stuffed animals, baby dolls, painting supplies and gripper socks.

These donations do not have to be of great value — and are not limited to the list. However, no food items will be accepted..

Donations can be dropped off at The Laurinburg Exchange office at 915 S. Main St., Suite H, in Laurinburg between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Donations will be accepted now through 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.

Anyone donating can request their items to be donated to a specific facility within Scotland County. If anyone should decide to do so, they need to be sure to label this somewhere on the donation and inform the staff at The Laurinburg Exchange.