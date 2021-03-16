SCS to get money for COVID relief

LAURINBURG —More than $9 million will be coming to Scotland County Schools as part of COVID relief funds that have been appropriated by the General Assembly.

The General Assembly allocated $1.6 billion in COVID-19 education relief funds earlier this year and, of that, Scotland County Schools will benefit from an estimated $9.3 million.

“Scotland County Schools eagerly anticipates the estimated $9 million dollars in COVID-19 relief funds we will receive from the North Carolina Department of Instruction,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand. “Scotland County Schools team members sat in on a Department of Public Instruction webinar that provided details on how the funding can be allotted, guidelines for monitoring these funds, applications procedures as well as the availability of when the application will be open for processing.”

LeGrand added there will be leadership meetings going until March 30 to help prepare the school system to submit the application when it opens on April 1.

“Scotland County Schools has four major focus areas for funding: student learning, social-emotional health for students and staff, safe operations of the schools, and inequities; such as the internet access and quality gap experienced by a number of our students and families,” LeGrand said.

The funds are meant to help with the reopening efforts and responding to COVID-19 but can also be used for mental health services, as discretionary funds to address the individual needs of schools, learning loss, and activities that are necessary to maintain the operation and continuity of the school’s services.

“It is absolutely paramount that our students return to the classroom and these funds will assist the reopening process,” State Sen. Tom McInnis (R-Richmond) said. “I’m confident this money will make a substantial impact and help our community thrive.”

