THE FIRST EAGLE

LAURINBURG — Catherine Macy is now the answer to the newest regional trivia question, “Who is the first female Eagle Scout within the Cape Fear Council?”

Macy recently completed her Eagle Scout project — creating a patio setting at Scotland Early College High School, located on the Covington Street campus of Richmond Community College.

“Congratulations to Catherine Macy for being the first female Eagle Scout of the Cape Fear Council,” said David Harling, Cape Fear Council Commissioner. “She has blazed a trail for many more young women to follow.”

Macy has given credit to others for her success with the project.

“I’ve had immense support from friends and family, scouts and non-scouters, local and far away, and that has made this possible,” she said recently. “I have been working tirelessly toward this goal …”

Macy’s parents couldn’t be more proud of their daughter.

“She has always challenged herself and worked hard at anything she decides to do,” Macy’s mother Candy said recently.

Macy is a founding member of Troop 1447, sponsored by First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg. She has also served as youth leader, assisting other girls to build their scouting skills.

“It was exciting to welcome girls into the Scouts, BSA program over two years ago and give girls the same opportunity to develop their character and leadership skills as their male pears have had for over 100 years,” Harling said. “Girls participating in the Boy Scouts of America brand bring much talent and excitement into the program.

“The Eagle Scout rank requirement is exactly the same for girls as it is for boys,” he added.

Anyone interested in joining the scouting program can check it out at www.beascout.org

