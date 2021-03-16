LAURINBURG — The Liaison Committee is set to meet on Thursday and, as usual, budgetary items will most likely be on the agenda.

“Our agenda varies by each meeting, but centers around the needs of the school system and the ability of our citizens to fund those needs,” said Whit Gibson, Scotland County commissioner.

“Disagreements in state government budgeting negotiations have created problems with local school districts knowing what monies they have and how it can be spent,” added Gibson. “This has made our local discussions more difficult.”

The committee is made up of three members from the Board of Education and three from the Board of Commissioners.

“Those current members are Rick Singletary, Dr. Summer Woodside and Herman Tyson from the Board of Education,” said Gibson, “and Betty Gholston, Rev. B.J. Gibson and myself from the Board of County Commissioners.”

The purpose of the committee is to discuss funding issues and needs and to make recommendations to each respective board on what the funding amounts for coming years might be.

“In some years,” said Gibson, “the recommendations have been for multiple years of funding but recently because of frozen ‘state’ budgets for the school systems and last year’s pandemic, our recommendations have been for only each year’s upcoming budget.”

According to Gibson, the Liaison Committee was formed during the 2014-15 school year after a mediated settlement between the Scotland County Board of Education and the Board of County Commissioners that determined the amount of current expense funding the county would provide to the school system for its operations.

“We are presently planning to meet on the third Thursday of each month,” said Gibson, “but may have to meet more frequently in order to make our recommendations in a timely manner to our respective boards.”

The committee is set to meet Thursday at 5 p.m.

JJ Melton can be reached at jmelton@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com. To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/subscribe.