LeGrand the new chair of UNCP’s School of Education Advisory Board

PEMBROKE – Scotland County Schools Superintendent Takeda LeGrand has been elected chair of the School of Education Advisory Board at UNC-Pembroke.

LeGrand was among the new officers seated during last week’s meeting. Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Marvin Connelly was elected vice-chair and Anita Alpenfels, executive officer for Human Resources with Moore County Schools, will serve as board secretary. Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and Interim Provost Zoe Locklear were present to greet board members.

“I am delighted to serve as chair of the School of Education Advisory Board at UNCP. The vision, enthusiasm, strategic priorities, leadership and commitment to Southeastern North Carolina exhibited by the School of Education Dean Loury Floyd, Chancellor Cummings and the entire SOE confirmed my decision to be a part of this awesome collaboration. I anticipate the alignment of resources, similar goals and innovative ideas will lead to great outcomes and partnerships for our learners and communities,” LeGrand said.

The key focus of the board is to serve as advocates for the School of Education and as a guide on fundraising efforts and with major issues related to the future direction of the school. The board meets three times per year.

Other advisory board members are:

— Elaina Aponte, exceptional children teacher, Moore County Schools

— Kelly Bullard, principal, Columbus County Schools

— Cassandra Cartrette, Human Resources director, Columbus County Schools

— Wendy Fields, BraveStep coordinator, Robeson Community College

— Jennifer Freeman, assistant superintendent, Public Schools of Robeson County

— Kari Grates, Beginning Teacher support, Cumberland County Schools

— Tracy Grit, associate superintendent, Montgomery County Schools

— Alfred Jean Hammond, principal, Upchurch Elementary

— Billie Harris, director of Licensure, Public Schools of Robeson County

— Phoebe Harris, Early Childhood program director, Robeson Community College

— Lillian McDavid, HR supervisor, Cumberland County Schools

— Tuwanda McNeill, personnel support coordinator, Hoke County Schools

— Kimberly McLaurin, HR specialist, Cumberland County Schools

— Tracy Metcalf, principal, New Century Middle School

— Suzanne Owen, principal, Cliffdale Elementary School

— Nicole Rivers, English teacher, Gray’s Creek High School

— Elizabeth Sanders, English teacher, Bladen Early College High School

— Jennifer Spivey, principal, Highland Elementary School

— Kristen Stone, principal, Southeastern Academy

— Maureen Stover, teacher, Cumberland International Early College

— Donna Thomas, assistant superintendent, Hoke County Schools

— Angela Watkins, principal, Washington Street School

“Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they just have the heart,” Dean Floyd said, borrowing a quote from author Elizabeth Andrew.

“That is certainly true for those who answered the call to serve as members of our SOE advisory board. They have a heart for education and children. I am grateful our public-school colleagues have agreed to join me in shaping the next generation of teachers, school counselors, school social workers, and principals.”