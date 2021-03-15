Some hospital restrictions are being lifted

LAURINBURG — As COVID numbers have begun to decrease within the Scotland Healthcare System, some changes are being made to ease up on some of the restrictions.

“We have seen a sustained decrease in the number of new COVID cases,” said David L. Pope, chief operating officer. “We have also seen a sustained decrease in the number of patients being hospitalized for COVID symptoms. Overall hospital census has remained high for this time of year, likely as a result of patients delaying care for chronic conditions.”

There are currently six patients in isolation due to the COVID virus and there are also six hospital employees under quarantine. The hospital has treated and discharged 969 patients so far who have recovered and it has had 83 deaths in total as of March 12.

Effective Monday, according to a press release, Scotland Health Care System expanded visitation by beginning to allow each patient one designated visitor per day at acute care locations.

“One visitor will be permitted, if needed, for assistance in care in the emergency department and urgent care facilities,” said Pope. “If needed, one visitor for ambulatory visits will be allowed.”

Visitors going to the hospital may enter through the main entrance or Emergency Center entrance.

“Patients admitted into the hospital will be allowed one designated visitor per day during the hours of 10 a.m. through 7:30 p.m,” said Pope. “If a patient is COVID positive or currently awaiting COVID test results, visitors will not be permitted for those patients.”

The visitor must:

— Be at least 18 years of age

— Supply their own medical loop mask, if possible

— Wear a medical loop mask which completely covers the mouth and nose at all times

— Stay six feet away from others

— Undergo a health screening with temperature check upon entry to the facility

— Be in good health (free from respiratory illness, fever, cough, etc.)

— Remain in the patient’s room at all times

— Follow all current social distancing and protection guidance, including wearing masks and hand washing

Vaccinations

Pope stated Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen announced last week, beginning on Wednesday, people in group four who have a medical condition which puts them at a higher risk of serious illness and people who live in certain congregate settings will be eligible for vaccination.

“The rest of group four, which includes other essential workers will become eligible April 7,” said Pope. “Scotland Health encourages everyone who has not been vaccinated but meets these criteria to call 910-291-7654 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to schedule a drive-through vaccination appointment at the Scotland Memorial Hospital campus.”

Scotland Health will also be offering vaccinations on Thursday at Marlboro County High School in Bennettsville, SouthCarolina. The clinic will be held in the back parking lot of the school and will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Call 843-454-0245 to make an appointment.

“We encourage members of our community to be vaccinated for COVID,” said Pope. “This is the best strategy to protect our community and allow us to resume more normal lives. Please take your shot when it’s your turn.“

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]