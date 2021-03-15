National Certified Nurses Day will be recognized

LAURINBURG – Scotland Health Care System will recognize the unique contributions of all nationally certified nurses on Certified Nurses Day, which is Friday.

Scotland’s Chief Nursing Executive Bebe Holt, RN, MSN, MHA, NEA-BC states, “Board Certification of nurses is increasingly important in the assurance of high standards of care for patients and their loved ones. Nursing, like health care in general, has become increasingly complex. While a registered nurse license provides entry to general nursing practice, the knowledge-intensive requirements of modern nursing requires extensive education, as well as a strong personal commitment to excellence and professional growth by the nurse.”

Certification validates a nurse’s specialty knowledge for practice in a defined functional or clinical area of nursing. There are many nursing certification specialties such as medical-surgical, pediatric, pain management, cardiac vascular, oncology, hospice, case management, emergency nursing, critical care, and many others. Nurses may receive certification in more than one specialty. Several nursing certification bodies exist to serve the full range of specialized nursing care offered in the contemporary health care system; national nurse-certifying bodies should be accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification or the National Organization for Competence Assurance.

In addition, certification benefits patients and their families, validating that the nurses caring for them have demonstrated experience, knowledge, and skills in the complex specialties of care needed for the patient.

Certified Nurses Day is an annual worldwide event dedicated to celebrating certification to ensure high standards of patient care and safety. Scotland Health Care System promotes national board certification for all its nurses and proudly boasts that 46 of our nurses hold certifications across 24 specialties, with a grand total of 55 nursing certifications.