Founder ofgospel grouppasses away

LAURINBURG — The Rev. James “Pee Wee” Clark, who has recently passed away, was known as the godfather of gospel music by many and was also the founder and leader of the Clark Specials gospel group.

According to McPhatter Funeral Home’s website, Clark passed away on March 11 in Florence, South Carolina, at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Services for Clark are incomplete at this time.

“The group has recorded numerous albums and for more than 50 years has been a premier gospel quartet group singing all across the United States,” said Pastor Darrel “B.J.” Gibson. “The Clark Specials was formed with Rev. James Clark serving as leader and his sons and others in the community as accompanying musicians and singers.

“I have personally admired his dedication and leadership all of my life as I’ve watched him minister to the many that would gather to hear his melodious voice,” added Gibson. “The song I will mostly remember him for is ‘God has smiled on me’. Each year as a way of providing the community the music they loved and supporting our ministry at Nazareth he would host the Christmas with the Clark Specials.”

According to Gibson, more than 500 people gathered and packed the sanctuary to hear Clark’s voice.

“Although he has sung for many many years, the group started at Christmas in 1976, when Donald, Ronald and Stevie Clark received musical instruments,” said Gibson. “Ronald and Donald received guitars and Stevie received drums.”

As Gibson continued to tell his story, he stated after discovering that God had placed gifts inside all of them, they began to play and mature in the things of God.

By 1985, they recorded their debut album entitled “Road To Heaven.”

“This great recording would be later followed by their biggest hits today; ‘We Can Overcome’ and ‘Can I Get a Witness’,” said Gibson. “This group has traveled throughout the east coast and launched a national recording entitled ‘The Power of Prayer’.”

Gibson said Clark’s voice was a cross between Joe Ligion of “The Mighty Clouds Of Joy” and Harvey Watkins Jr. of “The Canton Spirituals.”

“Over the years anytime a program was developed and a crowd was to be drawn all that had to be done was simply put Rev James “Pee Wee” Clark and the Clark Specials on the program,” said Gibson, “and a crowd was guaranteed to be there.

“He and his wife both are loved even in death and the legacy they created together will always be cherished,” continued Gibson.

Clark also served as pastor of McCormick Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Red Springs for nearly 10 years.

JJ Melton can be reached at