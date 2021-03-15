RichmondCC to host free event about ‘Funding Your Education’

HAMLET – Richmond Community College is hosting a free event called “Funding Your Education without Risking It All” on March 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. College leaders will go over the many options available at RichmondCC to pay for a college degree or career training.

“We will be explaining the ins and outs of how to get the most out of your financial resources that are offered right here at RichmondCC,” Vice President of Student Services Sharon Goodman said. “In addition to the traditional ways for paying for college, such as federal resources and grants, RichmondCC offers apprenticeships, campus jobs, the RichmondCC Guarantee free tuition program, state resources, and scholarships from the College Foundation.”

The College will also explain how micro-scholarship programs work and making the most of a co-admission program to help university-bound students plan beyond their first two years at RichmondCC.

In addition to paying for a college degree or diploma, RichmondCC has funding for short-term workforce training classes such as plumbing, welding HVAC, electric lineman, nurse aide, banking fundamentals, residential wiring or industrial mechanics. For a limited time, the College is offering huge discounts on course fees for these workforce training classes under its New Skills, New Life program.

“There’s never been a better or more affordable time to get an education or additional skills training at RichmondCC,” Director of Career & Transfer Services Patsy Stanley said. “We hope many people will sign up for this free seminar and learn all the ways we can save their family money and prepare them for a better life.”

To register for “Funding Your Education without Risking It All” on March 24, visit https://tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/coleauditorium6/. For more information, call 910-410-1700.