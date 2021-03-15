Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Purcell Street reported to the police department on Sunday that the North Carolina temporary tag was taken off their vehicle.

Identity Theft

LAURINBURG — An 80-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that an unknown person had opened a line of credit in their name.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jonathan McKeithan, 29, of McKenzie Road was arrested Saturday for driving while impaired and open container of alcohol in a vehicle. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Calvin Smith, 38, of Purcell road was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $1,000 bond.