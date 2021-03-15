March 15, 2021 Laurinburg Exchange News 0
From local law enforcement

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Purcell Street reported to the police department on Sunday that the North Carolina temporary tag was taken off their vehicle.

Identity Theft

LAURINBURG — An 80-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that an unknown person had opened a line of credit in their name.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jonathan McKeithan, 29, of McKenzie Road was arrested Saturday for driving while impaired and open container of alcohol in a vehicle. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Calvin Smith, 38, of Purcell road was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $1,000 bond.