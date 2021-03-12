Seahawks hit the gridiron Saturday

LAUREL HILL — The Sandhills Seahawks, a Scotland County AAU football organization based in Laurel Hill, will hold its first game on its new field, the “Seahawk’s Nest,” on Saturday.

“The first game will begin at 11 a.m. and the field is located at the Lion’s Club Park on Second Street in Laurel Hill,” said Jeanette Herlocker. “There is no admission fee to watch the games.”

There will be four scrimmages played during the event against the Sandhills Patriots of Moore County and the 14U team will battle it out in a scrimmage against the Carolina Titans of Fayetteville.

“We are continuing to enroll ages 11 through 14 for travel football play,” said Herlocker. “Contact the president of the organization, Kasey Monroe, at 910-434-2308 or the vice president Billy Norris Jr., at 910-706-1258 for more information.”

The Seahawks are also sponsoring an online raffle.

“We will be raffling off three baskets of feel-good, smell-good items with a splash of Easter,” said Herlocker. “The first is a ‘So Scentsy’ basket at a $200 value, a ‘Bath and Body, Baby’ basket at a $60 value and the ‘Easter Extravaganza’ basket valued at $50.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will go towards financing our football program,” added Herlocker, “which includes five teams, ages 5 to 14, as well as a cheerleading squad.”

Each entry is $2 or three tickets for $5.

The drawing will be held on March 25. Contact Jeanette Herlocker at 910-280-9968 for additional information.

“Concessions will be available,” said Herlocker. “Kona Ice will also be serving those in attendance and the public is cordially invited to come watch our teams play.”

Herlocker would like for residents and businesses to know there are spaces available on the Seahawk sponsorship board at The Seahawk’s Nest.

“Sponsorships are $250, $500 and $1,000,” said Herlocker. “Please contact Billy Norris or myself if you would like to support the Sandhills Seahawks through a sponsorship.”

