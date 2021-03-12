LAURINBURG — In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic threw a monkey wrench into the annual Laurinburg After 5 concert series, forcing the event into virtual concerts.

Those concerts, a new experience for both the bands and Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, were labor-intensive but well viewed.

One year later, the planning for Laurinburg After 5, which has been sponsored by Hasty Realty, is already underway.

“There is always a lot of excitement about LA5 and even more this year,” English said. “I know I’m ready to get out and see some live music.”

With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ease across the state and nation, English is hoping the downtown Laurinburg concerts will return.

“We are in the process of planning the events and we are actually looking to begin in May,” he said. “We have a lot of ideas in the air about LA5 this year, so I don’t want to say too much — but there will definitely be a concert series.”

Despite plans being underway, English isn’t ready to0 divulge who will be taking the stage — but there was a hint.

“I thought we had a super lineup scheduled last year, so I would like to get some of those bands scheduled for this time around again,” he said.

