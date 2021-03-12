Scotland County Schools tabs 2 new hires

Riles

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools will be welcoming two new faces to the district offices.

The school system announced on Thursday that Adell Baldwin Jr. is the new chief operations officer for the school system and Michael Riles is the chief accountability officer.

The Scotland County Board of Education approved both new hires at Monday night’s monthly meeting.

Baldwin comes to the district with more than 20 years of experience in public education, beginning his career as a teacher in Scotland County Schools. He has served in numerous capacities in the Hole County School District including drop-out prevention counselor, assistant principal, CTE director and transformational administrator. Baldwin has also served as a principal with Bladen County Schools.

“I am humbled and blessed to have an opportunity to serve the students and community of Scotland County,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin earned his undergraduate degree in physical education and his master’s in school administration from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He also holds an education specialist degree and doctorate from Wingate University.

“I am thrilled that someone with Dr. Baldwin’s experience and passion for teaching and learning is joining our Scotland County Schools’ family,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.

Riles comes to the district from Wake County Schools, where he had the opportunity to design and implement an equity plan as a school-based instructional leader and the school achieved recognition for student growth in the top 15% of the state for the past two years in accountability reporting. He has also worked as a school bus driver, an English teacher, school administrator and education specialist with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

“I am greatly excited about this opportunity,” Riles said. “Having worked in education as a classroom teacher, school and state administrator, I understand the importance of quality data to the administrative work of educational institutions. I have been fortunate enough to acquire coding skills that enhance methods of working with data to support strategic planning and efforts to improve student achievement.”

Riles received his undergraduate degree in English with a minor in secondary education from North Carolina Central University and received his first master’s degree in instructional technology from East Carolina University. He received his second master’s in school administration from North Carolina Central University and his doctoral studies in K-12 educational leadership from Fayetteville State University.

“I am optimistic about the positive impact that Dr. Riles’ passion for continuous improvement and love for analytics will have on Scotland County Schools,” LeGrand said.

Baldwin will begin his new position on May 12 and Riles will begin his position on June 1.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.