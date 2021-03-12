Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had scratched the paint on their vehicle, causing $100 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jimmy Lee, 48, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Thursday for trespassing. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Farran McMillian, 34, of Willow Drive was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $5,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Timothy McPherson, 21, of Barnes Bridge Road was arrested Thursday for failure to appear. He was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Eric Jordan, 32, of McColl, South Carolina was arrested Thursday for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $5,000 bond.