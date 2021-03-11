Taskforce gets update on back to school

LAURINBURG — As Scotland County High and middle schools set to close out the first week back in the building, teachers and staff gave a thumbs up for how the week went.

The Scotland County Schools COVID Task Force met virtually on Thursday to receive updates on the safety protocols and procedures in the schools. However, most of the meeting centered on how the week went for the middle and high school students.

“We had a good start this week we really did not run into any hiccups, the only one we did was on the first day,” said Carver Middle School Nurse Rebecca Winter. “The heat was blasting on Monday morning so when you took those temperatures you had to let them step out of the vehicle if not they were reading extremely high. But if we let them sit for a minute they were completely fine so that was one thing that we learned.”

At Scotland High School, students were getting adjusted to the one-direction hallways.

“It seems to have been a very smooth week,” said Scotland High School Teacher Britton Goodwin. “Just from the other faculty members I’ve talked to everyone is excited to see kids on campus again … we have a large campus so the students coming back especially for our 10th through 12th graders getting used to the one-way hallways and all the arrows has certainly been an adjustment but everyone had been making it happen.”

Goodwin added staff has been working to help students find where they need to be and even lunch has gone smoothly for students to get food and come back into the classrooms.

“The kids that have been here are excited to be here and we’re hoping that grows,” Goodwin said.

The other school reps echoed the sentiments, saying the week went well with very few issues.

“When I’ve been out in the buildings it’s like our schools have come back to life,” said Executive Director of Student Support Services Jamie Synan. “We have kids back in the building and they’re happy and smiling and excited. After the year that we’ve gone through it’s been so great to go into schools and see children learning and happy.”

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.