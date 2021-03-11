Spring crops are about to get planted

Corn is first on the list, followed

LAURINBURG — Spring is approaching and soon, despite waterlogged fields, farmers will be gearing up to start planting their spring crops.

Randy Wood, Scotland County extension director, said corn will be the first to go in the ground.

“Corn is always first,” said Wood. “In the next two or three weeks, farmers will be getting started and putting corn in the ground.”

After the corn is planted, according to Wood, farmers will generally move to cotton.

“It has to get significantly warmer for the cotton to be planted, though,” said Wood. “Soybeans will be next and they are always the last of the major crops to be planted.”

Wood stated some farmers and gardeners will go ahead and take the chance and plant early, while others will wait a bit longer to make sure there will not be any frost concerns.

“Some may take the chance and the plants work out, other times the weather will kill the plants and they will have to replant,” said Wood. “It is up to the one doing the planting how they move forward and how much of a risk to take.”

Wood also said farming is always a gamble because the weather can only be predicted so far out.

“I can’t say whether it will be a good year or not for crops,” said Wood. “I can say any farmer from anywhere will tell you they would love to have days be warm but not too hot and wet but not too saturated.

“The weather is and always will be the great debate when it comes to growing crops,” added Wood. “I will say, I will take a year that gives the fields a little extra water than have a year where there is a drought.”

