LAURINBURG — The Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center has partnered with Manna Catering to present “Dinner Delivered to Your Door” as a local capital improvement fundraiser.

Customers will be able to choose between stuffed chicken Marsala or roast bottom with au jus gravy along with two sides and dessert. Tickets cost $25 a plate and are available for purchase from any board member or at the office. Those interested in participating can also call 910-265-5505 or 910-610-3599 to purchase tickets.

“The board members will be taking the box of dinner to people’s houses. We’re hoping that will give us some good food, fellowship, and also serve as a fundraiser for the center,” said Carolyn Beranek. “We’re planning on using that for items in the structure that needs to be upgraded and fine-tuned in the actual building — so that’s what we’ll be using those funds for.”

Sales will end Wednesday, March 17.

Jalen Head is a spring semester intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.