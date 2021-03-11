RALEIGH — The State Highway Patrol announced Wednesday the founding of its first nonprofit organization, called the “North Carolina State Highway Patrol Foundation.”

The nonprofit was founded by board of directors Chairwoman Melissa Sutherland and is comprised of local business leaders, community members, and legal and financial professionals whose primary mission is to support the organization’s needs in the areas of training, equipment and other invaluable tools that would strengthen its mission by providing the highest level of service and protection to the citizens of this state.

The foundation also will provide immediate financial assistance to members and their families who are either critically injured or who die while carrying out their work duties.

“Our resolve to carry out our honorable mission is unwavering and will remain steadfast as we address the needs of our members and their families,” Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr. said

“The bravery, courage and tireless work displayed by both past and present members, truly merits the cause behind this great foundation,” he added.

For information about the foundation’s mission, the board of directors, donating options and upcoming events, visit www.ncshpfoundation.org.