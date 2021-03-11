Shooting incident leads to arrest

LUMBERTON — A 28-year-old Red Springs man was charged recently after an assault involving shots fired inside a Maxton residence.

Marvin L. Galbreath was arrested and charged Friday with four counts of discharging a weapon within enclosure to incite fear, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and assault on a female, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He also was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.

He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $390,000 secured bond.

Galbreath was arrested after sheriff’s investigators and deputies responded March 5 to a report of a domestic violence assault, which included shots fired at a home on Nikki Lane, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Children were inside the residence when the shooting occurred, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No other details have been released.

Officers and investigators also discovered a quantity of fentanyl in Galbreath’s possession on Friday.

“The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are likely,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with more information about the case or regarding drug activity and weapons violations in Robeson County should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191. For resources for victims of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit https://www.thehotline.org/.